Nicolae Goia visits UMT

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):The ambassador of Romania, Nicolae Goia,

on Monday visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT).

During the visit, Romania’s contribution to Pakistan’s

educational sector came under discussion.

Addressing a gathering of the UMT top management, Mr Nicolae

said that Romania and Pakistan established diplomatic relations

in 1964, and since then the bonds have gone a long way for

bringing closer both the nations.

He said Romania supported Pakistan in its membership of

the Security Council and it would continue standing with

Pakistan through thick and thin.

“Romania is the fastest growing economy in Europe and

there is a great potential for improving bilateral trade

between the two countries”.

He said Pakistan is a wonderful country and Pakistanis

are extremely intelligent people. The ambassador said, “Pakistan

is playing role in causing peace and stability in the region

and without it’s support terrorism could not be defeated at all.”

He said currently 200 Pakistani students were pursuing their

studies in Romania and were being trained as engineers, doctors, IT experts, and businessmen.

Nicolae said Romania is keen in investing in Pakistan’s higher education system, which was the only way to wipe out extremism and speeding up real development.

Nicolae Goia said he was delighted to visit the UMT, which is

one of the best universities in Pakistan.

He said that he would like to connect Pakistani universities

with their Romanian counterparts for exchange of research and

mutual collaboration.

Nicolae further stated that there were 50,000 Muslims living

in Romania who were fully integrated into the Romanian society

and were enjoying full citizen rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam

appreciated the ambassador for putting his efforts in

strengthening bilateral relations between Romania and

Pakistan.

He said Romania is a country that shares many things in

common with Pakistan especially its cultural heritage is quite

rich.