Niazi Sahib set world-record of speaking lies: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, July 17(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the people were fed up with
the politics of Niazi Sahib based on allegations, falseness
and hypocrisy as he has set world-record of speaking lies at
every occasion.
The conscious people of Pakistan had rejected such
negative politics of blame-game and deceitfulness, he added.
While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim
League-N, Shehbaz Sharif said that first a deepening conspiracy was
hatched against the development and prosperity of the people
through sit-ins, then another plot was designed in shape of
lockdown and now, the sit-in group was trying to play again
with the destiny of the nation through deceit and allegations.
The elements trying to create political uncertainty and a
situation of doubtfulness do not want progress and prosperity
of the people. These elements are creating hardships for the
people for their personal motives and are bent upon holding
back the speedy process of development and prosperity of the
country.
He said that Niazi Sahib promoted a culture of
name-calling and loutish in politics.
“His politics revolves around lies, hypocrisy and personal interests. However, the PML-N government has always given precedence to people’s prosperity as our politics is based on norms and good manners,” he added.
The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif had set new records of transparency in
development projects and indubitably the credit of
revolutionary steps of development and prosperity of the
peoples went to the PML-N government working under the
leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
He said that Niazi Sahib had always done the politics
of chaos, allegations and lies and the sit-in group obstructed
development and prosperity of the country at every occasion.
These defeated elements are active to disintegrate national
unity and development by promoting anarchy.
When the country is developing on solid grounds and
various development and energy projects are being speedily
completed in a transparent way, then any attempt to promote
anarchy tantamount to enmity with the people. The architect of
negative politics has even left no stone unturned to put the
national interests at stake just for the sake of power.
The elements attempting to hamper the development and
prosperity of the country and CPEC are enemies of the nation
and the history will never forget such political elements
trying to play havoc with the bright future of the country.
He said that the elements attempting to create anarchy,
confrontation and chaos want to obstruct rapid development of
Pakistan and the world-record holder politicians of U-turn are
playing havoc with the destiny of the nation.
The elements who are trying to create chaos have no
concern with the development and changing destiny of the
nation.
He said that PML-N was a public party and believed in
public service. The elements afraid of the popularity of PML-N
government, in fact, are scared of speedy development of the
country.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was rapidly
furthering the journey of national development and public
welfare and Pakistan would definitely attain the destination of
development and prosperity under the leadership of the Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while the negative tactics of elements
conspiring to put the country back would remain unsuccessful,
the Chief Minister added.
