Niazi Sahib learnt no lesson from failures of sit-ins, lockdown: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 18 (APP): Punajb Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif Tuesday said due to obstinacy of the ‘sit-in party’, the

national economy was severely affected, as an attempt was made

to ruin the economy through sit-ins and a lockdown.

“After failure of the sit-ins and lockdown, these elements

have reappeared in a new guise. Despite failure of sit-ins

and lockdown, Niazi Sahib has learnt no lesson from the

history. It is unbecoming of Niazi Sahib to talk about

accountability after partnering the corrupt elements,” he

added.

He expressed these views while talking to the elected

representatives, who called on him here on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that groundless allegations leveled

against the most-transparent elected leadership of the country

had no value, adding that no corruption scandal came out in the

tenure of the Muslim League-N government. In fact, rapidly

completing energy and other development projects had made the

opponents unnerved because they were fearful that the

completion of the most transparent projects would put an end to

their negative politics, he added.

The chief minister said that the sun of Niazi Sahib rises

every morning with a new lie, as the head of the ‘sit-ins party’

was devoid of any ethics and understanding of democratic norms.

He said that firstly these elements made all attempts to

devastate the national economy through sit-ins and then tried to

weaken the country through a lockdown. He said that instead of the

public service in his province, this politician was bent upon

weakening the democratic system in the country.

He said that the people who had got their loans worth billions

of rupees written-off were standing with Niazi Sahib.

The chief minister said that the four years rule was witness to

the PML-N government’s transparency and a new example had been set

by saving national resources worth billions of rupees through

transparency in the development projects. He said that politics

of chaos was very dangerous for Pakistan.

The PML-N had always given priority to national interest as its politics was based on the public development and prosperity. Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put the country on the road to

economic development with his effective strategy and acumen.

He said that the conscious people would never let the

nefarious designs of such elements succeed, who were trying to

push back the country through their negative politics.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the secret of national development

lied in unity and not in disunity and they should adopt the policy

of collectivism, instead of individualism in the larger interest

of the country.