Niaz Ahmed PTI wins NA-188 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Niaz Ahmed has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-188 Layyah-II by securing 109,420 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Syed Muhammad Saqlain Bukhari stood second by getting 102,943 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Muhammad Ramzan getting 37,491 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 64.02%.