NH&LH Division to arrange National Calligraphy Competition by end of February

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP):National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division has decided to arrange a National Competition of Calligraphy by end of February, as a part of its efforts to revive the glorious art of Calligraphy and encourage the artists to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavours.

This was announced by Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting of the officials of the division here on Monday.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said calligraphers from all four provinces, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and tribal areas will participate in the competition.

He said this calligraphy competition will be dedicated to the great South Asian Calligrapher, Abdul Majeed Parvin Raqam for paying him tribute for his extra-ordinary contributions in the field of Calligraphy.

An exhibition of the calligraphic art pieces, included in the competition, will also be arranged in federal capital from February 23 to February 28 for the art lovers, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said the art of Calligraphy carries a significant place in the Islamic arts but unfortunately lacked patronage at government level in past. This competition is being arranged for encouraging young calligraphers and motivating them to nourish their skills, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said the establishment of Calligraphy Wing at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) is another milestone toward promotion of this art.

According to the details, as many as 15 prizes will be given to the best calligraphers in three different categories.

The committees comprising of senior calligraphers have also been constituted for initial selection of the calligraphic art pieces.