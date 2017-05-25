NHA’s 50 ongoing projects to cost Rs 1,605.6 billion

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) is

playing an important role in the development of economy and

enhancing the national integration. Presently, NHA network comprises

of 39 national highways, motorways,expressway, and strategic roads

with total stretch of 12,131 kms.

NHA existing portfolio consists of 50 on-going projects

costing Rs 1,605.6 billion with Federal PSDP allocation for 2016-17

at Rs.178.5 billion, out of which Rs.60.850 billion is as FEC and

Rs.117.62billion as local component.

There are also 28 new schemes in PSDP 2016-17 with total

estimated cost of Rs. 440.60 billion.

During last five years, NHA has rehabilitated/constructed

3934.4 km length of roads over the country. In 2012-13 NHA

rehabilitated and constructed 594.32 km roads,in 2013-14 835.09

km,in 2014-15 765.92 km and in 2015-2016 it constructed or

rehabilitated 738.72 km.

NHA has already completed three segments of Pakistan Motorway

network viz M-1 (Peshawar-Islamabad), M-2 (Islamabad-Lahore) and M-3

(Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad) on a virgin corridor bringing remote

areas on mainline and boosting economic activities.

NHA ongoing motorway projects include Havelian-Thakot, Hazara

Motorway (E-35),Hakla-D.I.Khan,Sialkot-Lahore,Lahore-Multan,

Gojra-Shorkot (M-4),Shorkot- Khanewal,Sukkur-Multan and

Karachi-Hyderabad (M-9). Hyderabad-Sukkur (M-6) is at procurement

stage.