NHA working on Rs 700 bn CPEC projects in three alignments

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): In order to ensure smooth and

efficient movement of goods and services along with

passengers in a healthy environment,National Highway Authority (NHA)

has started CPEC projects worth Rs 700 billion in the country,said

the Economic Survey 2016-17 issued here Thursday.

NHA has been authorized to plan and develop China-Pak

Economic Corridor (CPEC) connecting Khunjerab to Gwadar.

Western Alignment of the CPEC has 2,463 km length which starts from

Khunjrab and passing through Burhan (Hakla), DI Khan (Yarik),

Zhob, Quetta,Surab and Hoshab terminates at Gwadar.

Its 615 Khunjrab- Raikot section has been completed,Raikot

Thakot is at Planning stage, 188 km Thakot-Havelian section is

ongoing,60 km Havelian- Burhan section Ongoing,285 km Burhan(Hakla)-

Yarik (D.I.Khan) is Ongoing,235 km Yarik (D.I.Khan)- Zhob 235 Under

procurement stage,331 km Zhob Quetta 331 is at planning stage.

211 km Quetta- Surab Existing alignment has been

rehabilitated while 449 km Surab-Hoshab section and 193 km Hoshab-

Gwadar section has been completed.

Central Alignment of the project which has 1633 km length begins

from Burhan (Hakla), passes through Pindigheb,Kot Addu,DG

Khan,Rajanpur, Wangu Hills, Khuzdar, Basima and Hoshab and

terminated at Gwadar.

Burhan (Hakla)- Pindigheb , 355 km PindiGheb- Kot Addu,55 km

KotAddu- DG Khan,49 km DG Khan- Rajanpur,336 km Rajanpur- Wangu

Hills are at planning stage.113 km Wangu Hills- Khuzdar section

will be completed in September 2017 while PC-I of 110 km Khuzdar-

Basima section has been approved.

As far as Eastern Alignment of the CPEC is concerned it has total

distance of 2,686 km and its starts from Khunjrab and passes

through Thakot,Mansehra,Burhan,

PindiBhatian,Faisalabad,Multan,Sukkur -Shikarpur,Ratto

Dero,Khuzdar,Basima and Hoshab and terminates at Gwadar.

About 793 km section of Eastern Alignment from Khunjrab- Burhan is

common as Western alignment. Further sections of the eastern

alignment having total Length 1908 km include 293 km Burhan- Pindi

Bhattian section is at planning stage,53 Pindi Bhattian- Faisalabad

section is planned,out of 240 km Faisalabad-Multan section 58 km

Faisalabad-Gojra portion has been Completed while work on 126 km

Gojra Khanewal section is Ongoing while 56 km Khanewal-Multan 56 has

been completed.

It 392 km Multan-Sukkur section is ongoing,37 km Sukkur-

Shikarpur section completed,Feasibility Study of 49 km Shikarpur-

RatoDero completed and its detail design is in process.

As far as 180 km Rato Dero-Khuzdar 180 is concerned it will be

completed next month.

PC-I of Khuzdar-Basima section having 110 km length has been

approved and detail design in process while 361 km Basima-Hoshab and

193 km Hoshab-Gwadar 193 has been completed.