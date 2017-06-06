NHA to hold open bidding for auction of 30 toll plazas on June 15

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): National highway Authority (NHA) has planned to hold open bidding for maintenance of 30 Toll Plazas and

Collection of Toll Revenue on various National Highways.

The toll plazas to be auctioned have been divided in three

packages. Package-I includes 11 toll plazas – Iqbal Shaheed,

Harro, Sangjani, Mandra, Qutbal, Tarraki, Jhelum, Chenab, Harrapa,

Islamabad Murree Dual Carrigeway and Khan Bela toll plaza and

security amount would be Rs 90 million, an official source told APP

on Tuesday.

The Package-II includes 9 toll plazas – Chenab, Ahmed Pur

East, Bahawalpur, Mianchannu, Okara, Kala Shah Kaku, Gujranwala,

Kohat Tunnel, D I Khan-I (Yarak) and its security would be Rs 90

million, he said.

The Package-III includes eight toll plazas include Khanewal,

Shershah, Fazilpur, Jamshoro, Saeedabad, Moro, Rohri and Ranipur

having 90 million security, the official added.

Pre-bid meeting shall be held on June 7, (tomorrow) at

1100 hours in NHA Auditorium. The bidders who are in default with NHA

or any other government department are not eligible to participate

in the bidding.

Sealed bids containing both technical and financial bids in

separate envelopes shall be received in NHA Auditorium Islamabad on

June 15, until 1100 hours.

The envelope containing technical bid will be opened on the same day at

1130 hours in the presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.

Financial bids of only technically qualified bidders shall be opened on

the date notified to them after technical evaluation.