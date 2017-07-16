NHA to build four-lane bridge on Indus river to link Layyah with Taunsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16,(APP): Construction work on a much-needed
bridge over the Indus River to link Layyah and Taunsa, two major
cities in southern Punjab would start soon. National Highway
Authority(NHA) is constructing a four-lane bridge and last date for
submission of bid is July 20.
A source in the NHA told APP that the estimated cost of the
Pacakge I- Major Bridge on River Indus is Rs 2.5 billion as two-
lane approach roads and training works are also part of the project.
The NHA completed the detailed designing of the project early
this year. Rs 7 billion project has been funded by Public Sector
Development Programme (PSDP),he said.
The project site is located in between Layyah, east bank of
the Indus River, and Taunsa, the west bank of the river.
The official said that due to the absence of a proper river-
crossing between the two cities, the only two links available are DI
Khan-Darya Khan Bridge located 88km upstream of the project’s
proposed site and Taunsa Barrage located 52km downstream of it.
The residents of both the cities are facing immense
difficulties as they have to travel over 110km by road from Layyah
to Taunsa or vice versa.
The official said that a direct route through the bridge would
help reduce the distance between the two cities by up to 50km – from
120km through Taunsa Barrage currently.
He said after the construction of this bridge,the flow of
traffic from east to west would also be facilitated by providing a
link between N-55 (North-South Corridor) and Peshawar-Karachi
Motorway.
The west bank of the Indus River, which is Taunsa, would also
be connected with the provincial road network on the east side of
the Indus, he added.
