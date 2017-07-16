NHA to build four-lane bridge on Indus river to link Layyah with Taunsa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16,(APP): Construction work on a much-needed

bridge over the Indus River to link Layyah and Taunsa, two major

cities in southern Punjab would start soon. National Highway

Authority(NHA) is constructing a four-lane bridge and last date for

submission of bid is July 20.

A source in the NHA told APP that the estimated cost of the

Pacakge I- Major Bridge on River Indus is Rs 2.5 billion as two-

lane approach roads and training works are also part of the project.

The NHA completed the detailed designing of the project early

this year. Rs 7 billion project has been funded by Public Sector

Development Programme (PSDP),he said.

The project site is located in between Layyah, east bank of

the Indus River, and Taunsa, the west bank of the river.

The official said that due to the absence of a proper river-

crossing between the two cities, the only two links available are DI

Khan-Darya Khan Bridge located 88km upstream of the project’s

proposed site and Taunsa Barrage located 52km downstream of it.

The residents of both the cities are facing immense

difficulties as they have to travel over 110km by road from Layyah

to Taunsa or vice versa.

The official said that a direct route through the bridge would

help reduce the distance between the two cities by up to 50km – from

120km through Taunsa Barrage currently.

He said after the construction of this bridge,the flow of

traffic from east to west would also be facilitated by providing a

link between N-55 (North-South Corridor) and Peshawar-Karachi

Motorway.

The west bank of the Indus River, which is Taunsa, would also

be connected with the provincial road network on the east side of

the Indus, he added.