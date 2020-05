ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Sunday the revenue of National Highway Authority ( NHA) had increased by 73 percent during the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister, in a statement here, said the Authority had completed the first phase of geographic information system survey, which would further enhance its revenue.

Murad Saeed expressed the commitment for timely completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects.