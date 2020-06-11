NHA playing vital role in improving connectivity and competitiveness of businesses: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):National Highway Authority (NHA) has been playing a vital role in improving the productivity and competitiveness of businesses, and the quality of travel with an emphasis on safety, apart from creating job opportunities, said Economic Survey 2019-2020 release here on Thursday.

Pakistan is virtually bisected into two halves by River Indus and the

Eastern segment is historically well developed. For better East-West

connectivity, numerous bridges have been constructed across river

Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. Currently, there are three

North-South corridors N-5 (Grand Trunk Road,N-55 (Indus Highway) and

Motorway M-1 (Peshawar-Islamabad), M-2 (Islamabad-Lahore), M-4 (Panda

Bhatia-Faisalabad-Gogra-Shorkot-Khanewal-Multan), M5 (Multan-Sukkur),

and M-9 ( Karachi Hyderabad Motorway) whereby M6( Sukkur-Hyderabad

Motorway) is being planned on Build-Operate-Transfer mode) with only

N55 on the western side of River Indus. A newly planned Western

corridor of CPEC is being executed, which is at different stages of

implementation.

The present NHA network comprises of 39 national highways, motorways,

expressways and strategic roads. The existing portfolio of NHA

consists of 40 on-going projects with an allocation of Rs 117,514.836

million in PSDP 2019-20 out of which Rs 57,371.916 million is the

Foreign Exchange Component (FEC) and Rs 60,142.919 million is the

local component.

To ensure smooth and efficient movement of goods and passengers while

ensuring safety, NHA is planning and executing Khunjrab to Gwadar

connectivity under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The

CPEC projects include Havelian-Thakot (N-35), Multan-Sukkur already

completed and Operational, 3 Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway, under

construction, Yarik- Zhob portion of N-50 , PC-I approved by ECNEC,

Zhob- Quetta portion of N-50 under tendering , Hoshab-Awaran section

400 km at design stage.

NHA has already constructed green field segments of Motorway network

viz M-1 (Peshawar-Islamabad), M-2 (Islamabad-Lahore), M-3

(Lahore-Abdul-Hakim), M-4 (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Gojra-Shorkot-Khanewal-Multan), M5

(Multan-Sukkur), E35 (Hassan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra-Thakot) and M11

(Lahore-Sialkot) boosting economic activities. NHA is now constructing

Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan and plans to execute M-8

(HoshabAwaran-Khuzdar). Public-Private Partnership Authority has

approved construction of M6 (Sukkur-Hyderabad) on BoT basis.