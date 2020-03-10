NHA organises seminar on latest construction techniques adoption

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):In order to employ modern construction techniques in building of national highways and motorways, National Highway Authority (NHA) Design Section Tuesday conducted a seminar in collaboration with Autodesk software developer company and distributor Logicom here.

NHA Member Planning Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahlah, Member Coordination Asim Amin, General Manager Design Lt Col (R) Zulfiqar Ali Janjua, officers and representatives of contractors and consultants participated.

In his opening remarks, Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahlah said the NHA was striving to further upgrade its design department and to adopt the latest technology in planning, designing and construction of national highway and motorways in the country.

He expected that the seminar would help to achieve the objective at large.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers threw light on the gradual development in road building during the last five decades.

They said the latest construction techniques had largely facilitated the planning designing and construction stages of roads and infrastructure projects.

They were of the view to utilize modern software being developed as per requirement of the present age which would ultimately improve the level of construction quality.

The representatives of the Autodesk and Logicom also shared views on modern construction trends.