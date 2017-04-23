NHA environment section taking care of environmental aspects of highways

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) is
committed to build environment-friendly roads while integrating
environmental, economic and community goals into the planning,
design, construction and operation of national highways.
To shape this commitment into reality, an Environment Section
has been formed at NHA headquarters to take care of environmental
aspects of highways. Main tasks performed by Environmental section
include screening of projects according to Pakistan Environmental
Protection Act, hiring of consultant to prepare environment impact
assessment, preparation of terms of reference for consultants, said
an official of NHA Sunday.
The NHA environmental section is also responsible for review
of initial environmental examination report and environment impact
assessment, it also coordinates with Environment Protection Agency
(EPA) and International Financial Institutions and Agencies for
approval and organizes and conducts public hearing and does
processing of progress reports Conduct-environmental audits.
It also prepare due diligence reports and environmental
grievances redressal.
Environmental Management System at different stages is as
follows.
At the planning stage the environmental cell does initial
Environmental Impact Assessment at the conception of project and
selection of road alignment having minimum environmental and social
consequences. He said that a comprehensive environmental impact
assessment study is carried out for selected alignment and
environmental mitigation cost is included in PC-1.
At construction stage Site Specific Environmental Management
and Monitoring Plans are formulated and implemented by the
environmental section and Environmental Site Inspections
performance monitoring are also done.
The section also organizes environmental audits at the end of
construction stage and monitoring reports are prepared and
submitted to concerned quarters.
He said at the execution stage, traffic safety signboards are
placed by tree plantation is done by the NHA environmental cell;
highways and motorway police is deputed.
He said that there is system of taxes and penalties in case
environmental pollution.
He said that at present NHA is implementing a large number of
projects with the assistance International Financial Institutions
(IFIs) such as World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Islamic
development Bank (IDB), which are subject to the IFI’s Environmental
& Social Safeguard Policies. Some of the exemplary projects with
respect to Environmental Management in NHA are E-35 and M-4.
He said that NHA is determined to carry out afforestation
across highways and motorways. In this regard approximately 5.3
million trees/plants have been planted in the right of way and in
medians along motorways and highways for beautification, landscaping
and to control environment pollution since 1993 to 2017.
Recently FWO in collaboration with NHA has planted 300,000
plants on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway. Furthermore one million Plants
are proposed for plantation on Faisalabad- Multan Motorway ,in KPK,
Sindh and Balochistan region.