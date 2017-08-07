NHA environment section taking care of environmental aspects of highways

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) is committed to build environment-friendly roads while integrating environmental, economic and community goals into the planning, design, construction and operation of national highways.

To shape this commitment into reality, an Environment Section has been formed at NHA headquarters to take care of environmental aspects of highways. Main tasks performed by Environmental section include screening of projects according to Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, hiring of consultant to prepare environment impact assessment, preparation of terms of reference for consultants,said

an official of NHA Monday.

The NHA environmental section is also responsible for review

of initial environmental examination report and environment impact assessment, it also coordinates with Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and International Financial Institutions and Agencies for approval and organizes and conducts public hearing and does processing of progress reports Conduct-environmental audits.

It also prepare due diligence reports and environmental

grievances redressal.

Environmental Management System at different stages is as

follows.

At the planning stage the environmental cell does initial

Environmental Impact Assessment at the conception of project and selection of road alignment having minimum environmental and social consequences. He said that a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment study is carried out for selected alignment and environmental mitigation cost is included in PC-1.

At construction stage Site Specific Environmental Management and Monitoring Plans are formulated and implemented by the environmental section and Environmental Site Inspections performance monitoring are also done.

The section also organizes environmental audits at the end of construction stage and monitoring reports are prepared and submitted to concerned quarters.

He said at the execution stage,traffic safety signboards are

placed by tree plantation is done by the NHA environmental cell ; highways and motorway police is deputed. He said that there is system of taxes and penalties in case environmental

pollution.

He said that at present NHA is implementing a large number of projects with the assistance International Financial Institutions (IFIs) such as World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Islamic development Bank (IDB), which are subject to the IFI’s Environmental

& Social Safeguard Policies. Some of the exemplary projects with respect to Environmental Management in NHA are E-35 and M-4.

He said that NHA is determined to carry out afforestation

across highways and motorways. In this regard approximately 5.3 million trees/ plants have been planted in the right of way and in medians along motorways and highways for beautification, landscaping and to control environment pollution since 1993 to 2017.

Recently FWO in collaboration with NHA has planted 300,000

plants on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway. Furthermore one million Plants are proposed for plantation on Faisalabad- Multan Motorway ,in KPK, Sindh and Balochistan region.

Moreover, he said NHA recently signed an agreement with

Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) for afforestation programme along Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1).