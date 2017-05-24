NFE to meet challenge of illiteracy: Chairperson NCHD

PESHAWAR, May 24 (APP): Chairperson National Commission for Human

Development (NCHD), former Senator Razina Alam Khan on Wednesday said

that NCHD is fighting against illiteracy in the country through

Non-Formal Feeder Schools and Adult Literacy Centers.

She was briefing the 10th meeting of Inter-Provincial Education

Ministers Conference here. While explaining the concept of Non-Formal Education (NFE), she informed that through multi grade teaching we

are trying to educate children of 5 to 15 years age group through accelerated courses enabling them to catch up the lost time and

complete their primary class in 52 weeks.

She said multi grade teaching is one of the methods to reduce

illiteracy in the country. Biggest challenge being faced by us is to

make 57 million people literate and enroll 2.26 million out of school children into educational institutions.

Razina Alam Khan said the multi grade teaching requires specific

training and expertise, for that NCHD has established National Training Institute in Islamabad which is first of its kind in the country. The institute is manned by professionals who are training the master trainers for Non Formal Education.

She said the technique of NFE is very useful and cost effective as it

could address the issue teachers shortage and facilitators in countries

like Pakistan which is facing daunting challenges of finances and

resources.