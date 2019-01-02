Next cabinet meeting will be held in Khyber District: CM

PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan announced to hold the next cabinet meeting in district Khyber. This will be the first meeting to be conducted in the erstwhile tribal area now merged into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I will give a final schedule to all the provincial Ministers to visit and interact with the people of different new districts simultaneously”, he added. He was presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet at Cabinet room civil secretariat Peshawar.