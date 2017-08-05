Newly-elected PM to continue development agenda of PML-N: PML-N Leaders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): PML-N leaders have said that newly-elected Prime Minister will continue PML-N’s agenda of economic development in the country.

While talking to Radio Pakistan, PML-N leader Mian Abdul Manan has said that PML-N has always worked for the democratic system in the country. He said that the induction of new ministries in the cabinet is a positive development.

Meanwhile another PML-N leader Mehmood Bashir Virk has said that democratic system is far better than dictatorship. He further said that the democratic system in the country has not been destabilized and it is a need of unity to put Pakistan on road to progress and development.