Parliamentarian vow to work for strengthening democracy and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The newly elected Members of National Assembly Monday expressed their resolve to work for

betterment and welfare of the poor people and boosting the democratic institutions in the country.

Speaking to a state-run news channel, before taking oath in a ceremony held at the Parliament House, the members vowed that the smooth transfer of power will strengthen democratic system in the country and pave the way of development and progress.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s nominated candidate for the slot of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said PTI would work together with opposition for country’s betterment and decisions of national importance would be taken with consultation of all the stakeholder.

Asad Qaiser said that his party wanted to establish a “working relationship” with other parties, and that the PTI wished to cooperate with other parties in order to counter challenges being faced by the country.

“We will also promote the positive agenda for speedy development and progress of the country” , he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said , the nation has banked its hopes on Imran Khan, and we have also put our trust in him, as he admitted that it was “slightly daunting” to see so many hopes of a better future for the country linked to the party.

He also requested the opposition to start a new tradition and work with the government.

PPP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, I am thankful to the nation and Inshallah “We will work day and night to resolve the country’s problems.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, we want all political parties to move forward with them as they consider it essential for a good working relationship.

He added Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be resolved only through unity and faith. PTI MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi said, “we will not disappoint the masses , and fulfill all the

promises made with them.

Former Chief minister KP, Pervaiz Khattak said , “We will bring a system never before witnessed in the country ,”. .

The vision of Imran will be successful with new Pakistan commitments as we are unitedly stand with the leader of PTI Imran khan to face all the challenges faced by the country , he added.

PTI Dr Qasim Sori from Quetta said, i am thankful to the masses of Quetta as they defeated they have trusted on the leadership of PTI and hoped we will work positively for the welfare of nation .

Tahir Sadiq Khan newly member-elect of the National Assembly of Pakistan from PTI said, we are committed to work for the betterment of the nation as PTI will introduce policies that will be in favour of the poor.

Usman Khalid said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) popularity is rising for its pro-poor policies and reforms in the system and from August 18 nation will start new Pakistan with the hope to do better .

His party was fighting for the rights of the deprived sections of the society, he added.

Mehhaz Aziz the wife of Danyal Aziz for federal minister elected member of National Assembly termed today a historic day towards continuity of democracy in the country.

PPP former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, said PPP was following the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the legacy of politics of respect.”

Democracy takes its time to get mature and if there are some faults and problems, we must not worry about the hardships, said, adding, the future of democracy is bright in the country.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan People’s Party had always strengthened democracy and played a mature role for the progress of democracy .

He also emphasized that upcoming government and opposition should jointly work for the welfare of masses through the parliament forum.

A number of other newly elected Members of National Assembly (MNAs)

on this occasion also expressed the same resolve to work for strengthening democracy and putting the country on the road of development and progress.