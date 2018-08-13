Democratic transition begins as newly-elected MNAs swear in

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):In the maiden session of 15th National Assembly, members of the lower
house of the Parliament were administered the oath by outgoing Speaker
National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday.
The newly elected members took oath in national language Urdu.
At the outset of the proceedings the national
anthem was played after recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat e Rasool
(SAWW).
The members signed the roll of members in alphabetical order. Former
President Asif Ali Zardari was among the first to sign the roll.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Prime Minister in
waiting Imran Khan also took the oath. Other leaders of prominent
political parties including PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif
Zardari, and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also took oath. Bilawal,
who has been elected as member National Assembly for the first time,
shook hands with Imran Khan.
The outgoing Speaker welcomed newly elected members. He also read
out the procedure for election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the
National Assembly to be held on Wednesday.
Monday’s session witnessed unique distinction in which three fathers
and three sons took oath as members of the National Assembly. Father
and son duos elected as MNAs included Asif Ali Zardari and his son
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pervaiz Malik and his son Ali Pervaiz Malik,
and Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi.
Bilawal’s sisters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari
witnessed the proceedings of the session, and accorded standing
ovation to their father and brother when their names were called to
sign the roll register after taking the oath.
Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan signed the roll
register amid slogans of “Aye Aye PTI”. When the name of PTI chairman
was called for signing the roll call register, all the member of PTI stood
from their seats, accorded standing ovation to their leader, besides
thumping the desks.
The worker of PTI, present in galleries also chanted party slogans.
After signing the roll call register, Imran Khan shook hand with
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shahbaz Sharif also signed
the roll register amid slogans “Dekho Dekho Kon Aya Sher Aya Shar Aya”
Two former Speakers National Assembly Syed Yousf Raza Gillani and
Gohar Ayub Khan also witnessed the proceedings of National Assembly
session.
Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that elections for Speaker
and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held on August 15.
He said that the nomination papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker can
be submitted in the office of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday
noon.
Ayaz Sadiq said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers
before the elections.