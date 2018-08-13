Democratic transition begins as newly-elected MNAs swear in

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):In the maiden session of 15th National Assembly, members of the lower

house of the Parliament were administered the oath by outgoing Speaker

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday.

The newly elected members took oath in national language Urdu.

At the outset of the proceedings the national

anthem was played after recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat e Rasool

(SAWW).

The members signed the roll of members in alphabetical order. Former

President Asif Ali Zardari was among the first to sign the roll.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Prime Minister in

waiting Imran Khan also took the oath. Other leaders of prominent

political parties including PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif

Zardari, and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also took oath. Bilawal,

who has been elected as member National Assembly for the first time,

shook hands with Imran Khan.

The outgoing Speaker welcomed newly elected members. He also read

out the procedure for election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the

National Assembly to be held on Wednesday.

Monday’s session witnessed unique distinction in which three fathers

and three sons took oath as members of the National Assembly. Father

and son duos elected as MNAs included Asif Ali Zardari and his son

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pervaiz Malik and his son Ali Pervaiz Malik,

and Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi.

Bilawal’s sisters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

witnessed the proceedings of the session, and accorded standing

ovation to their father and brother when their names were called to

sign the roll register after taking the oath.

Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan signed the roll

register amid slogans of “Aye Aye PTI”. When the name of PTI chairman

was called for signing the roll call register, all the member of PTI stood

from their seats, accorded standing ovation to their leader, besides

thumping the desks.

The worker of PTI, present in galleries also chanted party slogans.

After signing the roll call register, Imran Khan shook hand with

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shahbaz Sharif also signed

the roll register amid slogans “Dekho Dekho Kon Aya Sher Aya Shar Aya”

Two former Speakers National Assembly Syed Yousf Raza Gillani and

Gohar Ayub Khan also witnessed the proceedings of National Assembly

session.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that elections for Speaker

and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held on August 15.

He said that the nomination papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker can

be submitted in the office of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday

noon.

Ayaz Sadiq said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers

before the elections.