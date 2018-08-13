Newly elected 59 MPAs take oath in Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, Aug 13 (APP):The newly elected 59 members of provincial assembly has taken oath

of their office during eleventh Balochistan Assembly session on Monday.

The session started with recitation of Quran verses after which speaker Rahila Hameed

Khan Durrani administered oath to the new members of the provincial assembly.

After taking oath newly elected MPAs offered prayers for martyrs

of Mastung massacre and the martyred lawyers who lost their lives in 8th

August 2016 in terrorist attack.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is leading with the total of 20

seats, after securing 15 general seats, four women reserved and one minority

seat.

MMA and BNP stand second in the assembly with their 10 members in

the house after getting seven members each elected on general seats. Both the

parties won two women reserved and minority seat respectively.

The PTI secured five general seats, with the joining of an

independent candidate its tally reached six. The party won one women reserved

seat, swelling its final tally to seven. ANP have four seats in the assembly

including four members on the general seats and one women reserved seat.

Sardar Saleh Bhotani is the senior most member, who has returned

to the assembly for the seventh time.

PML-N’s Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri did not appear during assembly

session.

In the province, newly-emerged party,

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is set to form government with the coalition of

the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

BAP won 15 provincial seats in Balochistan during general

election sand since then, 4 independent candidates have joined them, bringing

their seat count in the province to 19. The count went up to 24 after the PTI,

which bagged fives provincial seats, announced support for BAP.

However, there are 65 members of provincial assembly in which 59

MPAs have taken oath, while general election on 35-PB was postponed after Mastung

suicide bombing which left a BAP’s nominated candidate Siraj Raisani among 146

people martyred and several injured.

Later, Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani adjourned the session till Aug 16.

As in other provinces, the Balochistan Assembly session took place amid high security.