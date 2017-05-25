Newly appointed FAO representative calls on Food Security Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Newly appointed representative of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi on Thursday called on Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan.

The minister welcomed the FAO representative and reiterated the resolve of the government for working together with the international development partners and agencies for the betterment of agriculture sector of the country.

On the occasion, the both sides also discussed the planes and future strategies for the development of agriculture sector of the country, said a press release issued here.

The minister lauded the vital role of FAO for the progress and development of local agriculture sector.

The collaborative efforts for the adoption of new technologies and implementation of research results to the farm level would lead the country to cope with problems faced by agriculture sector in Pakistan, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mina Dowlatchahi said that working in Pakistan would be a great opportunity for her. She urged the need for continued collaboration for the development of agriculture sector in future.