New Zealand supports growth of lower-emission fuels

WELLINGTON, Aug 22 (APP/Xinhua): New regulations for New Zealand’s fuel

specifications will support the growth of lower-emission fuels that are better for people, the environment and cars, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins said on Tuesday.

The Regulations set out minimum standards for fuel performance, and

change incrementally over time to keep up with new technology and

international best practice, Collins said in a statement.

There are four significant changes — three that enable greater fuel

supply choice and market-led innovation in the fuel mix; and one to reduce

harmful emissions.

The changes includes introducing a total oxygen limit, which potentially

allows a wider range of fuel blends, increasing New Zealand’s limit for

methanol in petrol from 1 to 3 percent volume, raising the biodiesel blend

limit in diesel from 5 to 7 percent, and reducing the sulphur level allowed in

petrol from 50 to 10 parts per million.

Reducing the sulphur level in petrol is specifically targeted to reduce

harmful emissions, which will have health and environmental benefits, the

minister said, adding that this is consistent with the most stringent fuel

standards in the world, most notably in Europe, Japan and the United States.

The changes will take effect from Oct. 2, apart from the change to the

maximum sulphur level, which will come into effect on July 1, 2018.