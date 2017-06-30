New Yorkers slam Trump Muslim travel ban’s partial return

NEW YORK, June 30 (APP): Hundreds of people gathered in New York City’s Union Square on Thursday to protest against the partial return of US President Donald Trump’s travel ban which centered on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.

“The use of national security as the rationale for implementing the

Muslim ban is quite comical, to say the least,” Murad Awadeh of the New York Immigration Coalition said, as the ban went into effect Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced new criteria for visa

applicants from the six nations — Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. Their citizens

would be given an American visa only if they have a â€œcloseâ€ family

or business ties there.

The State Department defines a close family member as a parent, child,

spouse, sibling, adult son or daughter, or son or daughter-in-law.

Business and professional ties are also accepted.

But the State Department said they must be “formal, documented and

formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading” the president’s executive order.

A grandparent, grandchild, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, cousin, or a

fiance from the six countries do not qualify for a visa.

Officials said visas already issued will not be revoked.

The ban took effect on Thursday just days after the Supreme Court

partially restored Trump’s amended executive order.

The high court will hear arguments in the case this fall.

Thursday’s Union Square rally was organized by the coalition and other

advocacy groups.

Speakers at rally said the travel ban goes against American values, and

is not the answer to make the country safer.

The demonstration was one of many protests expected in response to the

ban.

“Donald Trump does not get to decide who is family or what is love,” New

York City protest organizers said in a statement on Facebook.

“It’s up to us now to fight back against this latest attack and stand up

for the values that truly make America great: opportunity and justice for all,” they added.

“The president is supposed to protect American families, not rip them

apart,” Shayan Modarres, a lawyer with the National Iranian American Council said in a statement.

The state of Hawaii has asked a federal judge for clarification

regarding the Supreme Court ruling, arguing that the administration has interpreted the court’s decision too narrowly.

Trump’s first travel ban caused much confusion in January with visa

holders being kept off flights or barred entry on arrival in the US.

Lower courts blocked that initial directive and, in March, the president

issued a revised order intended to overcome legal hurdles.

However, the revised order was also blocked by federal judges in the

states of Hawaii and Maryland and upheld by the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

The Supreme Court on Monday narrowed the scope of lower court rulings

and agreed to hear the administration’s appeal in these cases.