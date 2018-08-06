New York mayor congratulates Pakistan on democratic elections at big Independence Day parade

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (APP):Braving hot and humid weather, thousands of Pakistani-Americans gathered here on Sunday for the annual Pakistan Independence Day Parade marking the 71th anniversary of the establishment of their homeland, with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio congratulating them on the recent democratic elections in Pakistan that augur well for the country.

“With a huge voter turnout, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to democracy,” Mayor Blasio, a liberal who is also a prominent politician, told the huge crowd which responded with a loud round of applause and slogans of “Pakistan Zinda Bad”. Also raised slogans in favour of “Naya Pakistan.”

The parade was held ahead of August 14 because the venue for a Sunday following that date had been booked by some other communities for their events.

Mayor Blasio said the voices of hate being raised in America as well as some acts of discrimination against certain communities do not represent the values of the United States. But he said that people in New York city live in harmony with each other.

The mayor paid tributes to the Pakistani community for their hard work and dedication in contributing to the progress of this “greatest city in the world.” This city, he said, was open and welcoming of migrants and it respects all communities and religions.

The mayor especially praised the work of Pakistanis in the New York Police Department (NYPD), saying they were excellent professionals who uphold the rule of law.

Blasio concluded his brief remarks with the slogan of “Pakistan Zinda Bad” to the delight of the audience.

Hamid Syed, chairman of the Pakistan Independence Day Parade Committee, profusely thanked the mayor for his presence and assured him of Pakistani community’s continued support. He hoped that Blasio would eventually become the president of the United States.

“We now have real democracy in Pakistan … in Naya Pakistan,” Syed told the cheering crowd.

Pakistan’s Consul General in New York, Raja Ali Ejaz, was the chief guest at the parade.

“This is a day to recall the enormous sacrifices which our forefathers rendered to achieve independence,” he said in his message. “I urge all Pakistani-American community to renew their pledge to work together and contribute to the progress and prosperity of our country. We can overcome the daunting challenges if we demonstrate tolerance, responsibility and solidarity.”

Ijaz Ahmad, a prominent Pakistani-American cardiologist was the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade. He urged the community members to take active part in American politics in order to raise their profile.

The highlight of the day was a music programme in which Pakistan’s star singer Atif Aslam enthralled the crowd with his hit numbers. “Atif”, “Atif”, “Atif” the excited audience shouted as he came on the stage for the first time in New York City.

A great performer on the stage, Atif turned to all sections of the crowd and his songs are so popular that most people, especially young ones, sang with him. He entertained many requests in his nearly two hour-long performance which won big applause.

The afternoon’s heat did not dampen the enthusiasm of the participants who raised vociferous “Pakistan Zinda Bad” slogans to demonstrate their dedication to the country and its founding father– Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Men, women and children — mostly clad in national dresses — came together in this annual event in an impressive show of unity. They exchanged Independence Day greetings with each other.

Raising slogans and waving the national flag, Pakistanis warmly cheered the parade as it moved down one of New York City’s main avenue. The route from Madison Avenue’s 38th street – the start point- to 23rd street was decorated with Pakistani and American flags.

Several decorated floats, with some depicting Pakistan’s progress in various fields, while others sponsored by local Pakistani businesses, also wound their way down the avenue. A group of people from Gilgit-Baltistan, in their traditional attires, also participated in the parade.

Spaced out in the parade were bands — some on the floats while others on the ground — struck up lilting tunes.