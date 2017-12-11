NEW YORK, Dec 11 (APP):A Bangladeshi man reportedly inspired by ISIS/Da’esh set off a pipe bomb inside New York’s Port Authority bus terminal during rush hour Monday morning, triggering mass chaos but causing few injuries as the suspect detonated his “low tech device” prematurely.

Akayed Ullah, 27, set off the “effectively low-tech device” in a subway passageway, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference. Akayed Ullah suffered burns and wounds to his abdomen and hands and appeared to be the only person seriously injured in the pipe bomb explosion, authorities said.

At least three other people suffered minor injuries, including ringing in the ears and headaches.

All of the injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the Fire Department of New York.

“This is New York, the reality is that we are a target by many who would like to make a statement against democracy, against freedom,” Governor Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “This was attempted terrorist attack,” adding that there was no additional threat at this time. Authorities are investigating transit system video that captured the incident. The suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, was “wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device” that detonated in a subway tunnel in the 42nd Street passageway between 7th and 8th avenues, NYPD commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters. Ullah was taken into custody.

Akayed Ullah’s attack was inspired by ISIS, but had no direct contact with the terrorist group, law enforcement officials told American media. When asked if Akayefd Ullah made statements alluding to the Islamic State, NYPD Commissioner James Neill said the suspect did make statements, but did not go into further details.

Akyefd Ullah was wearing a pipe bomb-based device that was affixed to his body with Velcro and zip ties, NYPD deputy commissioner John Miler said. Officials said he was taken to Bellevue Hospital on Manhattan’s east side with burns and other wounds.