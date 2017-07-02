New WHO chief takes office

UNITED NATIONS, July 2 (APP): Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has taken over as Director-General of the World Health Organization, succeeding Dr Margaret Chan, who has held office since 1 January 2007.

Dr. Tedros, an Ethiopian national, was elected the new head of WHO at

the 70th World Health Assembly in May, becoming the first-ever African to win the post.

It was also the first time that the WHO has chosen its top officer from multiple candidates that also included Sania Nishtar from Pakistan.

Prior to leading the WHO, Dr. Tedros served as Ethiopia’s foreign

minister from 2012 to 2016, during which he led the effort to negotiate the Addis Ababa Action Agenda that involved 193 countries committed to the financing necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also served as the Ethiopian health minister from 2005 to 2012,

leading a comprehensive health system reform in the country.

Dr. Tedros has also served as chair of the Board of the Global Fund to

Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; as chair of the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership Board; and as co-chair of the Board of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.