New US NSA breaks with Trump admin’s views on Islam: Report

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (APP): US President Donald Trump’s new

national security adviser doesn’t find the term “radical Islamic

terrorism” helpful, the New York Times reported Saturday.

Individuals who attended Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster’s first

National Security Council meeting on Thursday told the Times

that the newly appointed adviser thinks the term is counterproductive because terrorists are ‘un-Islamic’.

President Trump repeatedly slammed President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on the issue.

McMaster was picked to be the next national security adviser

after his predecessor, Michael Flynn, resigned due to misinforming

White House officials about the contents of his phone call with the

Russian ambassador before Trump’s inauguration.

McMaster was also not the first choice to replace Flynn –

Trump initially preferred a retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert

Harward, who turned the offer down, according to the Times.

McMaster said “Muslims who commit terrorist acts are perverting

their religion,” The Times reported. He added that terrorists are fundamentally “un-Islamic.”

Within a day of his appointment on Monday, McMaster was entering

offices to introduce himself to the council’s professional staff

members, the Times said.

The staff members, many of them holdovers from the Obama

administration, felt viewed with suspicion by Trump’s team

and shut out of the policymaking process, th paper said citing

current and former officials.

In his language, McMaster is closer to the positions of

former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Both took

pains to separate acts of terrorism from Islamic teaching, in

part because they argued that the United States needed the

help of Muslim allies to hunt down terrorists.

“This is very much a repudiation of his new boss’ lexicon

and worldview,” William McCants, a senior fellow at the

Brookings Institution and author of “The ISIS Apocalypse,”

said.

“McMaster, like Obama, is someone who was in positions

of leadership and thought the United States should not play

into the jihadi propaganda that this is a religious war,”

McCants said.

“There is a deep hunger for McMaster’s view in the

interagency,” he added, referring to the process by which

the State Department, Pentagon and other agencies funnel

recommendations through the National Security Council.

“The fact that he has made himself the champion of this

view makes people realize they have an advocate to express

dissenting opinions.”

But McCants and others cautioned that McMaster’s views

would not necessarily be the final word in a White House.

Known for challenging his superiors, McMaster was nearly

passed over for the rank of brigadier general in 2007, until

Gen. David Petraeus, who used his counter-insurgency strategy

in Iraq, and Robert Gates, then defence secretary, rallied

support for him.

The schisms within the administration could be aired

publicly if the Senate Armed Services Committee exercises

a right to hold a confirmation hearing for McMaster.

Although the post of national security adviser does

not require Senate confirmation, senators must approve

his retention of his three-star rank in a new position.

Senator John McCain, the committee’s chairman and a

strong supporter of McMaster, has not said whether he

wants to hold a hearing.