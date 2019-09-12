New US envoy to UN presents credentials; pledges to stand with America’s allies

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 12 (APP):The new US Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, Thursday presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and told reporters afterwards that she would stand with America’s friends and allies and be an advocate for the poor and the week at the world body.

She replaces Nikki Haley, an American politician of Indian origin, who left the UN in December last year.

But unlike her predecessor, Craft, who until recently was ambassador to Canada, will not have a seat in the US Cabinet. She will report to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.