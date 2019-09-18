New UNGA president calls for boosting efforts to combat poverty, climate change, as he opens 74th session

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 18 (APP):Opening the UN General Assembly’s seventy-fourth session Tuesday afternoon, newly elected President Tijjani Muhammad Bande, a senior Nigerian diplomat, underlined the 193-member body’s central role in eradicating poverty, combating climate change and empowering vulnerable people around the globe.

“We must never forget that the world looks up to the United Nations” as a vehicle for the realization of peace and security, development and human rights, Muhammad Bande said, while outlining his priorities for the session.