New UK aid package to provide emergency food supplies for 1.4 million drought hit people of Afghanistan

LONDON, Jul 31 (APP):A new United Kingdom (UK) aid package will contribute emergency food supplies for

1.4 million people in Afghanistan whose lives are at risk from a deadly drought, (UK)

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt announced on July 27 (Monday).

According to a statement of the of UK Department for International Development issued

here today ,the the UK is one of the first countries to support the United Nations’ appeal.

“Our rapid response will help import and distribute food and nutrition supplies

before the situation deteriorates further”, the statement said.

It added that UK support will help some of the poorest people who are reliant on

agriculture for food and income but will struggle to survive when this year’s harvest

fails in the coming weeks.

This UK aid package of support will provide immediate food and nutrition aid

for 441,000 people who are already in a critical situation, including by distributing

fortified wheat flour, fortified vegetable oil, pulses, salt and other nutritious foods

to prevent malnutrition.

It will also support 1.4 million people until early next year by helping to

replenish stockpiles of food and import high nutrient goods, which are high in essential

vitamins, minerals and proteins.

International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, said:the drought in Afghanistan

is an unfolding crisis, with 1.4 million people’s lives at risk when this year’s harvest

fails in a number of provinces in only a matter of weeks.

The UK continues to stand by the government of Afghanistan and we have taken decisive

action to step in early before the worst of the drought strikes to help prevent needless

pain and suffering.

The UK call on other countries to join this international effort to support some

of the world’s most vulnerable people during what will be immensely difficult times.

The UK support is part of a response being coordinated by the United Nations and

the Government of Afghanistan.

It will help prevent displacement of families who could otherwise be forced to

leave their homes and communities.

Many of the poorest families have sold their livestock to get the small amount of

money they need to buy food. Around 50,000 people have already fled to Herat City,

in western Afghanistan, in a desperate search for ways to feed their families.

The most vulnerable people in Afghanistan have a limited ability to survive such

a severe drought as a result of extreme poverty.

Families in the worst affected areas have no water to grow crops for next year and

are now surviving on only one meal a day,which fails to provide the calories and nutritional

content they need to survive.