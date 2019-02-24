New UK aid announced to feed millions of people in Yemen

LONDON, Feb 24 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) is stepping up its humanitarian support to help millions of people at risk of starvation in Yemen, the Prime Minister announced here on Sunday.

A UK government statement issued here on Sunday said that the new UK aid worth £200 million would feed millions of people and provide water and sanitation to those most in need.This new announcement brings the total that UK has committed since the start of the four-year conflict to £770 million, the statement said.

According to the statement , UK Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt, said: “Yemen is suffering the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Millions of people edge ever closer to famine every day that the conflict continues. Today’s UK aid package will feed millions of Yemenis who face constant uncertainty over when they will next eat”.

“But aid is not enough. We are also doing all we can to support the UN-led peace process. The only way to end this crisis and the suffering of the Yemeni people is for both parties to agree a political settlement”, the statement said.

It added that the new UK aid package would give cash and vouchers to 3.8 million vulnerable Yemenis across the country that they could use to buy food; screen and treat 20,000 children for malnutrition this year; and give 2 million people better access to water supply and basic sanitation, which would also help prevent the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera.

On Tuesday (26 February) the UK would host a side-event at the UN pledging conference in Geneva, bringing together leading donors and UN agencies for a renewed international effort to ensure aid reaches the mostvulnerable Yemenis, the statement said.

It further said that UK leadership has already helped make sure food, fuel and medicine get through Yemen’s Red Sea ports, where the majority of supplies enter the country.

The UK has deployed seven experts to support the inspections of ships in Djibouti – to provide reassurance that weapons are not being smuggled on commercial ships.

The UK continues to press both parties to the conflict to implement the Stockholm agreements which will enable progress on the political process, help get vital aid across front lines and open up supply routes around the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

This financial year, 2018/19, UK aid is: covering 25% of the costs of the first ever cholera vaccination campaign in Yemen (through GAVI) for nearly a million Yemenis;bringing together the Met Office, NASA and US scientists to use a world-leading approach to accurately predict the spread of cholera and target support to areas at greatest risk;providing medical support, legal services and psycho-social counselling to over 1,700 survivors of female sexual and gender-based violence; and reaching over 200,000 people who have fled their homes with access to health services and legal assistance, the statement said.