MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 13 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
initiated work for making new turf wicket at Faisal
Stadium Muzaffargarh.
Regional Curator Pakistan Cricket Board Bashir Kardar launched
work on Wednesday morning. The wicket is being prepared to
organize inter district PCB competitions.
District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran while talking to APP
informed that Municipal Committee would install quality grass and
also ensure levelling of ground for smooth conduct of matches. He
further informed that deputy commissioner Saif Anwar assured of
complete cooperation.
Meanwhile,local Sports Organizations hailed PCB for initiating work in
Muzaffargarh and assured of cooperation to promote sports.
