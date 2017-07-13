New turf at Lahore’s national hockey stadium

LAHORE, July 13 (APP)- A new synthetic turf will be laid

here at the national hockey stadium with a cost of Rs fifty

million.

“Sports Board Punjab has undertaken the project of installing

the new plastic surface at the stadium and the work order has been

placed to a known firm for its installation”, said Director

Administration, SBP,Javed Rasheed Chohan while talking to APP

on Thursday.

He said the existing blue turf will be re-laid at the outer

ground of the national hockey stadium. The blue turf was laid

in 2012 for the practice and preparation of the national hockey

team for the London Olympics which was played on blue surface

instead of traditional green.

SBP official said the present government is taking keen

interest in developing sports facilities and infrastructure

and laying a new turf at the national stadium is a part of

the development plan to equip the grounds with most modern

facilities.

“We have also equipped a number of stadiums throughout the

Punjab with synthetic turfs in order to provide equal playing

facilities to the youth as a part of the vision of Punjab Chief

Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif”, he added.

He said with the installation of the new turf national

hockey camps, allied hockey activities and tournaments will

be organized and by that way hockey will be flourished.

“Pakistan senior and junior men and women hockey teams

will be greatly benefit from the new turf to improve the

level of their game”, said SBP Director.