New Research centre for energy inaugurated at NUST

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Water & Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and John Groarke, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director, inaugurated a state-of-the-art research center for energy at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, was also present at the opening ceremony of the research centre, according to a news release issued here on Monday.

The research centre has been constructed with the support of US Government. The new four-storey, 60,000-square-foot building includes five classrooms, eight high-tech energy laboratories, a seminar hall, conference rooms, a library, multiple office spaces, and elevator access for the handicapped.

Speaking at the event, Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed his appreciation over the assistance of American government and people.

He said the provision of better-equipped research facilities with assistance from the US government was a testimony to our continued efforts and commitment to improving the quality of education in Pakistan and addressing the energy issues.

Highlighting the United States long-term commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector and help find practical solutions for the country’s energy challenges, Mission Director Mr Groarke said, these new buildings will house academic programs that will help shape the future of Pakistan.

It will also set new standards for the success of both women and disadvantaged youth, especially in the energy engineering profession, he added.

Expressing his views at the launch, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman (Retd), Rector NUST, said that the role of USAID in the promotion of education was admirable.

The center would help produce 250 skilled graduates by 2019 which will be a great boost to the energy sector in Pakistan, he added.

He hoped that the state-of-the-art facilities of this Centre would add value to the existing academic and applied research culture of NUST.

It may be mentioned here that this initiative is part of USAID’s larger $127 million investment that will harness applied research to find innovative solutions for Pakistan’s energy, water, agriculture, and food security challenges.