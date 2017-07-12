New Pak Secretariat to be ready for operation by end July:Dar

SLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): The Kohsar Block, the New Pak Secretariat would be ready for operations by the end of this month as majority of the construction work had been completed while the remaining works for operationalization of the Block would be completed by July end.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of operationalization of the block during which he was briefed about the work progress.

The Finance Minister urged Ministry of Housing and Works and PWD to complete all remaining works by the end of the current month.

He said that operationalization of Kohsar Block would enable accommodation of various government ministries and departments under one roof, which would improve facilitation of the general public.

He said space allocation of the Block should be done soon in order to decide on various requests for allotment of offices from different ministries and departments.

He said priority in space allocation would be accorded to ministries and departments, which were paying high amounts as rent, so that maximum saving of exchequer could be made.

The Minister also urged officials of Finance Division and Planning, Development & Reform Division to extend maximum facilitation for completion of all necessary works.

Earlier, Secretary, Housing and Works, and DG PWD briefed the Finance Minister on the progress of the project.

The meeting was also briefed on various aspects of interior design and partitioning of space for allocation to different ministries and departments.

The Secretary, Housing and Works, informed the Minister that partitioning of space would be finalized after allocation of offices, in order to ensure that the partitioning is in accordance with the requirements of each ministry or department.

Senior officials of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform and PWD also attended the meeting.