New LG system, discretionary power only way to resolve Karachi issues: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar on Tuesday said the new Local Government system and extension of discretionary powers to Karachi was the only way to resolve longstanding issues of the city.

Expressing his views in a private news channel programme, the minister said a number of projects in Karachi could not be completed due to intervention and weak policies of the Sindh government.

The people of Karachi must have a LG system so that the task of development and other infrastructure could be accomplished.

Commenting on Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) and Green Line projects, he said it was the responsibility of the Sindh government but the center was also trying to provide necessary help to run the KCR and Green Line.

About apex court’s orders for ML-1 project, Asad Umar said it would be difficult to finish this mega project within two years.

In reply to a question regarding relief to masses, he said in the next few days, people would enjoy relief in daily use commodities.

He said increase in exports would help strengthen economy of the country.

To a question about controlling social media, the minister said the government didn’t have any such design to impose restriction on social media, but there was a dire need to have some laws for regulating this sector.