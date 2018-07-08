New Japanese DCM looks forward to stronger bilateral ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):The Embassy of Japan has a new Deputy Chief of Mission, who looks forward to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai Sunday hosted the reception to welcome the new Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo and to bid farewell to the outgoing DCM and head of economic and development section Takashi Harada, here at the embassy.

The Ambassador expressed the hope that ties between Pakistan and Japan would further expand in the days ahead.

He spoke high of both the new and the outgoing diplomats and hoped they would play their part in forging stronger bilateral ties between the two countries.

The reception was attended by a large number of diplomats, media representatives and senior officials.

Yusuke Shindo who arrived here from Geneva has over three decades of experience working with the Ministery of Foreign Affairs has earlier served in different embassies of Japan at Indonesia, the United States of America, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

He was also part of the team that worked on the Friends of Democratic Pakistan forum that held its meeting at Tokyo.

He has served as Director Conventional Weapons Division, Intelligence and Analysis Division, Southwest Asia Division and Delegation of Japan to the Conference on Disarmament.