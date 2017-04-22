New hepatitis data highlight need for urgent global response: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (APP): An estimated 325 million

people worldwide are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV)

or hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and many of these individuals

lack access to life-saving testing and treatment, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

“Viral hepatitis is now recognized as a major public health

challenge that requires an urgent response,” Dr. Margaret Chan,

WHO Director-General, said. “Vaccines and medicines to tackle

hepatitis exist, and WHO is committed to helping ensure these

tools reach all those who need them.”

Viral hepatitis took the lives of 1.34 million people in

2015, a toll comparable to deaths caused by tuberculosis (TB)

and HIV. However, while TB- and HIV-related deaths have been

declining, deaths from hepatitis are on the rise.

WHO noted HBV and HCV epidemics in regions and “hotspots”

across the world, and it said that treatment access is low.

There is no HCV vaccine as yet, and access to treatment for HBV

and HCV is low.

The WHO Global Hepatitis Report, 2017 also notes progress

in some countries, such as China achieving 96% coverage for

the timely birth dose of HBV vaccines and Mongolia improving

uptake of hepatitis treatment by including HBV and HCV drugs

in its National Health Insurance scheme.

The new report “aims to provide a starting point for

hepatitis elimination by indicating baseline statistics

on HBV and HCV infections, including mortality, and coverage

levels of key interventions,” WHO said.

The report also revealed that increased coverage of HBV

vaccinations among children have contributed substantially to

preventing deaths from that virus.

Globally, 84 per cent of children born in 2015 received the

three recommended doses of HBV vaccine. However, an estimated

257 million people, mostly adults born before the introduction

of the HBV vaccine, were living with chronic HBV infection in

2015. There is also currently no vaccine against HCV, and access

to treatment for both HBV and HCV is low.

HBV infection requires lifelong treatment, and Hepatitis C

can be cured within a relatively short time using the correct

medicines, making the need for testing and treatment all the

more important.

“We are still at an early stage of the viral hepatitis

response, but the way forward looks promising,” Gottfried

Hirnschall, Director of WHO’s Department of HIV and the

Global Hepatitis Programme, said, adding: “More countries

are making hepatitis services available for people in need

– a diagnostic test costs less than $1 and the cure for HCV

can be below $200.”

Findings have also revealed that Hepatitis B levels vary

across the planet. WHO’s Western Pacific Region (115 million

people) and its African Region (60 million people) have the

highest number of such patients.

These roughly equate to 6.2 per cent and 6.1 per cent of

their respective total populations.

Similarly, HCV prevalence by regions varies from about

seven million (in WHO Americas Region) to 15 million (in

the UN agency’s Eastern Mediterranean Region).

The report has also shown that that despite challenges,

some countries have made strides in scaling-up hepatitis

services.

China, for instance, achieved a high coverage of nearly

96 per cent for the timely birth dose of HBV vaccines, and

reached the Hepatitis B control goal of less than one per

cent prevalence in children under the age of five in 2015.

Mongolia, too, has improved the uptake of hepatitis

treatment by including HBV and HCV medicines in its National

Health Insurance Scheme, which covers 98 per cent of its

population.

Similarly, generic competition among medicines has also

contributed substantially, in Egypt, for example, the price

of a 3-month cure for Hepatitis C has reduced to less than

$200 (in 2016) from $900 (in 2015) also, in Pakistan, the

same course currently costs as little as $100.