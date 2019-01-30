New Hajj Policy announcement likely on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised preparations to announce new Hajj policy 2019 on Thursday subject to the approval of the federal cabinet .

According to official sources, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Qadri will announce Hajj Policy on Thursday. The Ministry would start receiving the applications for over 100,000 Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims from next month.

The successful intending pilgrims would be selected through balloting in last week of February.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota is 184,210.

Sixty percent of total allocated Hujjaj will perform the sacred religious ceremony through

Government Hajj Scheme while the rest forty percent will perform the religious ceremony through Private Hajj Scheme, the sources said.

Government Scheme Hajj applicants of over 80 years of age and those applicants who remained unsuccessful in last three or four consecutive years would be selected for hajj 2019 without any balloting, the sources said adding that the Hajj expenditures of Hajj 2019 are likely to remain between Rs 380,000 to Rs 400,000.