New era of development to usher in with completion of CPEC: Governor

KARACHI, Sept 18 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammed Zubair has said that the

new era of development usher in the country with the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the country is on the path of development and the CPEC is

playing an essential role to this effect.

He expressed these views while meeting with the Australian

delegation from Engineering and Construction sectors led by Charles David Figallo who called on him at the Governor House Sindh, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Zubair said that government would provid every sort of assistance to the

Australian investors in Sindh.

He said that the CPEC projects specially of electricity generation worth

$34 billions would meet the power demand.

The Governor said that the CPEC provides a number of opportunities to

the people and helping reducing unemployment.

He said that 10400mw electricity would be inducted in the national grid

by the next year. He further said that after restoration of law and order now the government is focusing on economic development.

The Governor said that the metropolis is the economic hub of the country

that is reason that the federal government is paying heed to improving its infrastructure.

Zubair said that the federal government is already working on Rs50

billions projects in the province and after the Karachi Package of Rs25 billion the total amount would be Rs75 billions.

Further interacting with the delegation, he said that Australian

investment in the country would be welcomed and those would be provided with all possible facilities.

Later, Charles David Figallo, the head of the delegation, discussed the

investment opportunities and mutual projects.

On the occasion, Aziz Hayat Khan and Sohail Wajahat Siddiqui were also

present.