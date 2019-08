PESHAWAR, Aug 03 (APP):Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Saturday said that they have already identified eleven new tourists sites, steps have been taken to provide all out facilities to the local and foreign tourists to that scenic places.

He said while talking to a delegation of the World Bank which called on him here on Saturday.

He said that in the first phase the government would establish tourism zones in Swat, Chitral and Mansehra.