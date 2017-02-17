New draft of PSL on Feb 22 in Dubai

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP): The new players draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will decide the available foreign players to play the final of the mega event in Lahore on March 5.

“Through players draft, we will be able to know the availability and willingness of those foreign players who will be playing the final,” said sources in Pakistan Cricket Board, while talking to APP here on Friday.

According to the new draft, any player who has represented any

team in group matches of the PSL can play the final. The new draft also gives freedom to the foreign players to be part of the teams which have qualified for the final.

“We will be giving extra money to the foreign players to feature in the final besides a full insurance cover.”

PSL Chairman Najam Sathi is striving to ensure the participation of foreign players in the showpiece of the league and he has assigned the task to the owners of franchise teams to convince the foreign players to play the final.

During the new draft of the players, the PSL management will present a formula to all the five franchisers and the foreign players to express their availability for traveling to Lahore.

“In case certain foreign players refuse to be part of the final, their places will be filled with those foreign players with whom the PSL management is in contact to play the final,” said the sources.

They said that the Punjab government has pledged top security for the participating teams of the final and strict measures would be taken for the safety and security of the players.

“During the new draft meeting, we will also be briefing the players on security arrangements being made for the final,” they added.

“We are fully determined to organise the final at Lahore even if the foreign players decline to take part in it,” said the sources.