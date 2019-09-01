New domestic cricket structure promises wealth of income for cricketers

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP):Despite a reduction in the number of teams, leading to a lesser number of matches, in the reformed domestic cricket structure, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will inject over Rs one billion this season.

A heavy chunk from it has been allocated for the welfare of players by providing them unprecedented remunerations, based on enhanced retainers, match-fees, allowances, and prize money which can bring a spike by more than PKR2million in a player’s bank statement over the course of the upcoming season.

As per the new model, the six Cricket Associations will provide year-long contracts to 32 players each to provide them stable income.

The 192 contracted players will earn PKR600,000 per annum on the basis of PKR50,000 monthly retainers.

Previously, the regional cricketers at the first-class level were solely reliant on the match-fees.

The PCB, this season, has also bettered their per match remunerations. For the better understanding, a breakdown is provided below.