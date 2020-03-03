New Chinese cab service offers discount for PSL spectators

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):A Chinese company is launching a new cab service which would operationalize its brand in Pakistan and is offering discounts for Pakistan Super League (PSL) spectators across the country.

“Tatu” aimed to promote digital culture among the youth of the country by introducing best international practices, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chinese mobility company Timesaco, Donald-Li told APP here on Tuesday.

He said that Tatu mobility, now on the occasion of PSL announces 25% off on every ride all over the Pakistan.

The CEO of Timesaco, said that customer just downloads the app and book their ride towards Rawalpindi cricket stadium, by Joining PSL 2020 Rawalpindi event in tatu app to avail this offer and get 25% off on every ride.

“We want to train the local youth and also start the capacity building programme for them to equip them with advanced technology in services sectors,”

He said that due to cricket sensation during PSL in Pakistan, people are exciting to go and enjoy matches in stadium.

For this Tatu cab service is here to facilitate cricket fans in twin cities to commute towards their destination comfortably, he informed.

Donald said that being host of PSL matches in Rawalpindi cricket stadium, Tatu accommodate the people to reach their destination for enjoying match.

He said that Tatu proves as reliable and easy comfort service that will attract cricket fans to be part of match.

This offer is valid on all categories of Tatu mobility and cricket fans can enjoy this offer by downloading app from Google play store.

He informed that Tatu is a mobility infrastructure across the Pakistan which gives different features accordingly.

Tatu cap service is facilitating people in Pakistan’s 10 major cities, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Gujrat, Peshawar, Gujar Khan and Gujranwala,he added.

He said Pakistan had potential youth of more than 100 million, now they are playing very important role in Pakistan and they could contribute to national economy as well.

Donald said that Timesaco offered five different services in Pakistan including taxi service named Buraq, instant delivery called Fema, a City Freight service besides a Cargo Plus company.

The CEO of Timesaco said the company’s main objective is to provide best services in affordable rates.