New Chairman PCB Sethi vows to work for betterment of cricket

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP): The newly elected Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket

Board, Najam Sethi said he faces a lot of challenges in bettering Pakistan cricket and his top most priorities are resumption of international cricket to Pakistan, strengthening of the domestic cricket and revamping the national women cricket.

“These are the areas which need immediate attention and we will be

working on them to make our tenure result oriented and to see Pakistan cricket prosperous,” he told media men at his maiden press conference at the Gaaddi stadium after his election as the new Chairman.

Sethi said: “We have so many challenges ahead and bringing international

cricket back to the country is one of them. There are 13 cricket-playing nations and we want at least half of them to visit and play in Pakistan. Although it is a tough task, yet we will achieve it with sheer hard work and determination.”

About women cricket, the PCB chief said that he was disappointed with

the performance of women cricketers. “After such dismal show by women cricketers, we have planned to revamp women cricket. We are going to introduce reforms to revive women cricket and productive measures and step will be taken in this regard.”

Sethi said strengthening domestic was also one of main target to

improve the standard of Pakistan cricket and make it as par to international standard. “We are trying our best to take our domestic cricket to new heights.

We have brought some changes in it and more to follow as the main

purpose is to make it as par international standard so that till the revival of international cricket, we may get the best talent which may produce better results at international level.”

Informing the media about his first assignment as a new PCB Chairman,

said: “I am leaving for Sri Lanka tomorrow (Thursday) night, where I will be attending the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

Many important things will be discussed in the meeting, which also

include whether the Under-19 Asian Cricket Cup will be held in India or it will be conducted in any other country. There is also a proposal that Sri Lanka cricket team will visit Pakistan after end of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, which will commence in United Arab Emirates in September and end in October.”

To a query regarding PSL and its progress, Sethi said: “We have model of

8 teams in the Pakistan Super League. More foreign players are coming while the owners of the franchises are also asking for more foreign players, so it will make the league more interesting and enthralling. Now we have already six teams, the next two will also be included with due course of time.”

He termed the PSL a big success in terms of unearthing new talent and

revenue generation. “We have got new talent from it and by that way we are finding good players for our national team,” he said adding “PSL has make the PCB, somehow, financially viable and we look forward to another exciting and successful edition of the PSL next year,” he asserted.

He said it was the need of hour to encourage the members of the Pak

cricket team which won the Champions trophy but at the same time pointed out that winning the mega event means that every goal has been accomplished.

“We have to put in more efforts to show consistency as winning or losing

are the part of the game,” he said.

Regarding the visit of the World XI next month he had fruitful meetings

with the Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in this regard and a green signal has been given to the PCB to go ahead.

“There may be some change in the dates of the visit of the World XI due

to by poll election in Lahore and most likely we will be trying to hold the matches before that by poll election,” he said.

To a question he said there are big names in the visiting team and at

this stage he can not disclose them as foreign players are in process of signing their respective contracts. “Definitely the list includes top notch cricketers, not retired cricketers,” he maintained.

Najam Sethi said ICC is fully supporting PCB in the tour of World XI and

it (ICC) is playing its due role in the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

To a question he said the matter of Pak-India bilateral ties is with the

ICC dispute committee which will look into it as PCB has asked for compensation from India due to its refusal of not playing bilateral cricket as per the MOU and the contract signed between the two countries.