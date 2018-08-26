New cabinet is combination of youth and experience : Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, Aug 26 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said the new 15 member

cabinet was a combination of young and experienced parliamentarians which would deliver to the expectations of masses.

In a statement, he said ,”after detailed consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, 15 names have

been finalized for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. This team is a great combination of youth and experience

and I am sure it deliver the goods as promised “.

The new cabinet includes name of Muhammad Atif Khan (Tourism), Shehram Tarakai (Local Govt), Taimoor Salim Jhagra (Finance), Syed Ishtiaq (Forest), Shakil Ahmed Khan (Revenue), Mohibullah (Agriculture), Haji Qalandar Lodhi (Food), Kamran Bangash (IT), Dr Amjad Ali (Mineral Development), Sultan Muhammad Khan (Law), Shah Muhammad Khan (Transport), Hasham Inamullah (Health), Abdul Karim (Industries) and Akhtar Ayub Khan.