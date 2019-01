NEW YORK, Jan 12 (APP):A prominent international watchdog body has called for the prosecution of new Afghan Defence Minister Assadullah Khalid, saying there is "credible evidence" linking him to serious human rights abuses.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Khalid’s appointment by President Ashraf Ghani last month “should have rung alarm bells not only in Kabul, but in the capitals of Afghanistan’s major donors.”