Netherlands’ Ambassador to Pakistan calls on Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Willen Wouter Plomp called on the Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad the other day (Monday).

Different issues related to human rights particularly women empowerment including the minorities, women and children rights were discussed.

It was also affirmed to work collectively to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

Minister apprised the Ambassador about different steps which have been taken to protect and promote human rights in Pakistan.

Minister for human rights Dr. Shireen Mazari shared that non Muslims living in Pakistan have been provided their own personal laws and government is committed to safeguard their basic rights.