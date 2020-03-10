NEST to launch scholarship programme for nursing students on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, will launch four-year scholarship programme for the nursing profession in the country on Wednesday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, will launch the first-ever scholarship programme for the nursing profession in the country, a press release on Tuesday said.

The four-year scholarship programme is initiated with the purpose to increase professional capacity of nursing profession by imparting quality education to the needy and deserving students. Initially, a total budget of Rs310 million has been earmarked for 1000 scholarships that would be given in 2020.

The scholarship programme aimed at strengthening the profession of nursing through providing scholarships to deserving and talented students in four-year bachelors (GEN) programme and developing the faculty of nursing institutes through MSN and PhD scholarships.

Nursing Year 2020 is observed as Year of Nursing globally and this government is bringing unique and exclusive steps to promote nursing in the country. For this purpose, Ministry, FE&PT took the initiative to give scholarships to those talented students who want to study in nursing segment.

Pakistan is far below the critical level for Human Resources for Health (HRH), being amongst the most HRH deprived countries of the world. Health system in Pakistan remains beset by a growing nursing workforce crisis. Currently there are almost 80,000 nurses working in Pakistan whereas need for nurses is estimated as 800,000.

Critical need for financial assistance for current working professional nurses to upgrade themselves by studying 4-year BSN (GEN) degree programme since diploma programmes is obsoleting from year 2020 and onward.

NEST BoD has approved 52 top ranking nursing institutes which are affiliated with HEC recognized universities and registered and approved by PNC and shortlisted by the selection committee comprising upon PNC members and NEST members. The allocation of 1,000 scholarship slots to these 52 Institutes has been recommended by the selection committee and approved by BoD NEST.

Equal opportunity for most deserving but talented students is provided to all areas of Punjab, Sindh, Baloshistan, KP, FATA, GB, ICT, & AJK. So talented students who wants to pursue nursing as career but cannot afford to do so can benefit through this programme.

The total intake as per approved seats allocated by PNC for year 2020 for nurses is approximately 5000. So by giving 1000 scholarships 20% of students (every 1 out of five students) can avail scholarship. Usually nursing students belong to very poor families and are from very low income category group.

They want to adopt this profession but as they cannot afford the fee they usually are forced to signed tough agreements with the affiliated hospitals who pay them very less and bond them for 5 to 8 years.

National Endowment Scholarship for Talent NEST is a company incorporated under section 42 of Company’s Act 2017 working under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT). NEST financial mechanism is to generate profit from its Endowment Fund and disburse 90% of the profit to scholarships.

Objective of NEST is to provide scholarships to needy and talented students, who do not have enough resources to continue their studies. This is in line with the Government Policy for providing vertical mobility to the most vulnerable segments of Society and to eradicate poverty.