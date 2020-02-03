NESPAK acquires 87 projects worth Rs 11.14b in a year

LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP):National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has made record business during fiscal year 2018-19 by acquiring 87 new projects worth Rs 11.14 billion showing an increase of 11 per cent when compared with Rs. 10.07 billion projects of FY 2017-18.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood told media here Monday that out of these 87 projects, 76 were domestic and 11 were in foreign countries, i.e., Gabon, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, Sultanate of Oman and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He mentioned, the major projects acquired by NESPAK during the last fiscal included; 800MW Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project, Solar Water Pumping in Balochistan, Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme Phase-I, K-IV Water Project, Karachi, Kartarpur Corridor Project Narowal, Wastewater Treatment Plants for Mehmood Booti Shadbagh, Shahdara and Babu Sabu areas of Lahore, 300km Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway on Public-Private Partnership mode, Development of

CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) City Nowshera, Establishment of Infrastructure in LDA City (Phase-I) Lahore, Port Connectivity Project Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Management Plan, while foreign countries projects included Booue and Tsengue-Leledi Hydroelectric Projects Gabon, Kano River and Hadejia Valley, Irrigation Schemes, Dams Safety and Rivers Training in Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin, Nigeria and Road

between Thumrait Interchange and Mubaila Interchange, Muscat Expressway, Oman.

Dr Tahir Masood said that NESPAK was envisioned by its founders as an organization free from foreign dependence and capable of delivering the highest quality in the field of engineering consultancy. “It was envisaged as an institution which had to lead the consultancy market of Pakistan and compete abroad with excellence. Time has proved that NESPAK has succeeded in fulfilling its objectives to a large extent owing to the unprecedented struggle offered by its professional brigade who left no stone unturned to achieve their stated aims,” he claimed.

He added that professionals of NESPAK had been putting up a good show to boost the Company’s performance in these testing times when the country’s economic indicators are not painting a bright picture.